Anthony Rizzo leaves the Cubs game Saturday with back tightness

CHICAGO – One of the few things that have hurt one of the leaders of the Cubs in his career recently has been issues with his back.

It’s caused Anthony Rizzo to miss parts of the 2018 and 2019 season, and on Saturday it put him out of the lineup midway through the contest.

The first baseman was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the fifth inning in the Cubs’ game against the Nationals at Wrigley Field Saturday afternoon in what the team describes as mid-back tightness.

Rizzo batted twice in the contest and walked in the fourth inning, going to third after that on a ground rule double by Javier Baez. He was at first base in the top of the fifth inning but left the game after that.

It’s the second time that back issues have come up for Rizzo, who missed four games between May 12-16 with back tightness. In 2018, the first baseman went on the injured list and missed eight games with a back issue.

The four games Rizzo missed with back issues in May were the only ones he has missed this season, playing in 125 of the Cubs’ 129 games this season. Coming into Saturday’s game, he’s hitting .291 with 25 homers and 82 RBI.