Man climbs on roof, throws bottles at police in River North

CHICAGO — A SWAT team responded after a man climbed onto a roof and threw bottles at police in River North.

The man was safely taken into custody Saturday afternoon and police said he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

He climbed onto the roof of the Chinese Consulate on 1 E. Erie Street.

Witnesses said he was carrying some type of pole and throwing rocks and bottles while police officers gathered at the scene below.

Sean Gladden witnessed the scene and shot video on his cell phone.

"I was sitting on my balcony, saw police surrounding the consulate right here and I’m like 'what’s happening?'" Gladden said.

Witnesses said he climbed his way up to higher levels of the roof while taking off some of his clothes.

Police shut down the surrounding streets and curious onlookers gathered behind the crime scene tape to watch.

Eventually, police were able to give him instructions. He put his hands up and they talked him down.

Sot - Sean Gladden/witness

"He climbed down the ladder and then they took him into custody," Gladden said. "Seemed like something was wrong with him mentally."

After about an hour, the incident was resolved peacefully.