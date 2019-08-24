For more weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Mostly cloudy with chances of showers
-
Partly cloudy with likely thunderstorms
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Severe weather possible this afternoon
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
-
Warm and steamy weekend, with chance of showers throughout
-
Spell of sunny, warm days continues
-
Sunshine for much of the weekend, humidity creeps up
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps