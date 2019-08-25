Kevin Powell joins Sports Feed to talk Cubs and Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He quickly made his way from Wrigley Field to the Sports Feed studios on Sunday night as the Cubs finished off a rough series with the Nationals on the north side.

There wasn't a lot of positive talk after they dropped three-straight to Washington, but the mood was a little better when talking about the other team in town that's getting ready to start their 2019 season.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio discussed the Bears along with the Cubs on Sports Feed Sunday with Josh Frydman. They discussed what could be ahead for Joe Maddon's team as the final month approaches while also talking about the Bears' high prospects for the 2019 season.

You can watch his full discussion in the video above or below.