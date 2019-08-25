Man charged in fatal shooting of Illinois state trooper held on $5M bond

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man charged in the shooting death of an Illinois state trooper was held on a $5 million bond Sunday.

Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, was shot while serving a warrant at a home in East St. Louis Friday. He later died at the hospital.

The gunfire led to a standoff between police and several people inside the home. Three people were arrested.

Chris Grant, 45, was charged with first-degree murder.

Hopkins was a 10 year veteran of the state police.He left behind a wife and three young children.