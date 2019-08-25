Man, teen girl killed after crashing car into suburban apartment building

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A 34-year-old man and 13-year-old girl are dead after crashing their car into a condo building in Round Lake Beach Saturday night.

Witnesses say they saw the Pontiac G6 speeding before it crashed into the building on the 1500 block of Crystal Rock Court around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The man and girl were taken to Condell Hospital in Libetyville, where they later died.

A witness walking her dog at the time estimated the car was moving at around 50 miles an hour when an SUV moved out of its way at the last second, causing the Pontiac to swerve into the building. The car crashed into a ground-level unit, but no one was inside at the time.

Witnesses who live nearby say they call the street “rollercoaster road” because there are so many hills on it, and police often patrol that road to get people to slow down. Residents say they want speed bumps put in as well. People who live in the condo building say they had to be evacuated briefly because it’s not structurally sound anymore.

Authorities still have not released the names of the victims while they try to notify their family members. The Round Lake Beach Police Department is still investigating what happened.