2 ex-nursing home assistants accused of tormenting woman, 91, plead guilty

CHICAGO — Two former nursing home assistants who allegedly tormented a 91-year-old patient pleaded guilty Monday.

Bryan Cortez and Jamie Montesa were each charged with attempt unauthorized video recording, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.

Cortez pled guilty to disorderly conduct and received 18 months supervision, 100 hours community service, and o contact with the victim.

Montesa pled guilty to attempt unauthorized video recording, and received one year supervision, 50 hours community service, and no contact with the victim.

Prosecutors said Cortez and Montesa posted a Snapchat video of themselves using a gown to taunt a 91-year-old dementia patient at a nursing home in Glenview. Both defendants were fired.

The family found out about the video in December, and they are now suing the nursing home.

