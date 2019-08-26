Chicago Teachers Union moves closer to strike after rejecting fact-finder report

CHICAGO — The Chicago Teachers Union took one step closer to going on strike after rejecting an independent fact-finder report on Chicago Public Schools.

At a news conference Monday, Chicago Teachers Unions President Jesse Sharkey formally rejected the report, which became public Monday. Read the full report here.

One of the things the union is unhappy with is that CPS may reduce the number of school librarians. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had campaigned on a promise to have a librarian for each school.

The soonest CTU could strike is Sept. 25.

Meanwhile, the school board accepted the report, and offered teachers 16% raises over the next five years. Lightfoot, along with CPS CEO Janice Jackson, is holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss the report further.

Teachers are scheduled to return to school Monday to prepare for the fall semester.