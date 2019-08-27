2 Chicago police officers fired decade after child abuse allegations surfaced

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers have been fired a decade after allegations of child abuse surfaced.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the alleged abuse occurred in 2008 and 2009. The Department of Children and Family Services removed an 8-year-old boy from Officers Yasmina Vaval and Teresa Foster’s home back in 2009.

The Chicago Police Board said Vaval whipped the boy on his hands with a belt and Foster beat him on other parts of his body. The boy suffered fractures to the face and arm.

It took six years for an investigation to be completed and four more years before city officials filed disciplinary charges against the officers.

So why did it take so long? A spokesman for the city’s Law Department told the Tribune that “parallel investigations by other law enforcement and child welfare agencies” was to blame.

The officers have not been criminally charged. A spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office told the Tribune the case was reviewed in March 2010 and it was concluded there wasn’t sufficient evidence to bring charges.