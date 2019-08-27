2-year-old girl killed at Orland Square Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at Orland Square Mall.

The girl was with her aunt when something fell on top of her inside of a store Tuesday before 2 p.m. at the suburban mall. The entrance to the Akira store on the first floor was blocked off.

An Orland Park spokesperson said something, possibly a fixture, fell onto the head of the little girl, critically injuring her.

A doctor and nurse, who were shopping in the mall, rushed to help before paramedics arrived on the scene.

They took the 2-year-old to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to collect all the information," Eric Hsueh, Akira co-owner, said.

The investigation is ongoing.