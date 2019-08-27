Final drawing tonight in McHenry VFW’s Queen of Hearts raffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY, Ill. — There will be a winner Tuesday night in the McHenry VFW's popular Queen of Hearts raffle. The jackpot is $2.7 million.

Even before someone wins, the McHenry VFW is set to win big from organizing yet another successful queen of hearts raffle.

The previous round funded big improvements to VFW Post 4600 and major support for veterans causes and programs.

The jackpot rolled over since the drawing last Tuesday did not reveal the Queen of Hearts.

With new rules and a deadline looming, the VFW will have to keep drawing cards starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday until there is a winner of the jackpot. The drawing will be streamed lived on the McHenry VFW Facebook page.

Scores of people have already bought their $5 tickets, and lines are expected Tuesday afternoon with many others wanting to try their luck, too.

The payout is actually just half the pot — 40% of more than $5.4 million will go to VFW Post 4600, and 10% will kick off the next round.

Tickets will be sold at the post Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.