Elgin police search for man seen exposing self twice near school

ELGIN, Ill. — Elgin police are looking for a man who exposed himself twice near a school.

Police said the first incident happened Aug. 23 in the 200 block of Oak Street, near Lowrie Elementary School. A parent was picking up a child from school when a man, believed to be in his 60s, exposed himself. The same parent said they saw the man expose himself again on Aug. 27.

The man did not make any contact with the parent or the child.

Police said the man is described as white between the ages of 60-70, wearing a key chain around his neck, having a long grayish hair, a thin build, and a full beard.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident and are seeking further information.

Anyone with information is urged to call Elgin police.