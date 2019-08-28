Girl, 2, fatally injured at Orland Square Mall identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died after part of a store display fell on her at Orland Park Mall.

The girl has been identified as Alexandra Martinez of Harvey.

Martinez was with her aunt when something fell on top of her inside the Akira clothing store Tuesday afternoon.

An Orland Park spokesperson said something, possibly a fixture, fell onto her head, critically injuring her.

A doctor and nurse, who were shopping in the mall, rushed to help before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Martinez was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

A statement on behalf of Chicago-based Akira says they're "devastated by this tragic event." The mall in a statement offered its "deepest sympathies."

The investigation is ongoing.