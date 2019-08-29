Chicago police launch new crackdown on guns

Posted 12:56 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, August 29, 2019

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is launching a new mission to crackdown on guns.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the "GunStat Initiative" during a news conference Thursday morning.

The uniform database will help different authorities share information.

Chicago police will pinpoint the top 10 gun offenders in each district, then they will follow them from the time they are arrested, up until they are released back into society.

Johnson said it will give law enforcement a better understanding on how to hold people accountable for gun offenses. He also said it's been successful in other cities.

