For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Cooler, scattered storms possible this weekend
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Warm temps into the weekend, storms possible next week
-
Temperatures rise into 80s this weekend, some storms possible
-
Warm week ahead, storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
-
Hot and muggy into the weekend, chance of isolated storms
-
-
Hot and humid week, isolated storms possible
-
Hot and humid weekend, chance of isolated storms Friday
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Warm with storms overnight, possible over Memorial Day weekend
-
Heat and humidity rise through the week, isolated storms possible
-
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Cooler Thursday, warmup into the weekend