Glass falling from high-rise on Near North Side causes street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Falling glass from a high-rise window on the Near North Side caused street closures and an emergency response Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of glass falling from a building near Delaware Street and State Street around 9 a.m.

Pedestrian and automobile traffic was blocked from Delaware Street to Oak Street as a safety precaution.

Police said the glass was believed to have fallen from either the 24th or 25th floor of the building.