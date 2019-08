CHICAGO — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson is holding a news conference Friday to discuss safety plans for Labor Day weekend.

Johnson said an additional 1,000 officers will be deployed each night of the three-day weekend.

“They will be focused in areas where we expect to see higher levels of activity,” Johnson said. “We’ll be paying close attention to crowds and large gatherings also.”

