Woman found shot multiple times in backyard of home in unincorporated Lockport

Posted 7:53 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, August 30, 2019

UNINCORPORATED LOCKPORT, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in the backyard of a home in unincorporated Lockport.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a home on the 200 block of Riverview Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they discovered a woman in the backyard area of the home near a trailer.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, had been shot multiple times and was covered in blood. She was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody.

An investigation into this incident is underway.

