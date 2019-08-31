ComEd Volunteers Head to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- ComEd is getting ready to send 500 workers to Florida today to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Dorian hits.

They'll drive to Georgia, where they'll wait out the storm and see where it makes landfall.

The Category 4 storm should pass the Bahamas tomorrow, en route to the U.S. Millions of people are preparing for the worst, boarding up their homes and evacuating.

Forecasters now say models show Dorian turning North before making landfall. It's expected to reach the Carolinas in a couple days, but there's still a threat in Florida.

While it's still too early to tell the impact the storm will have, Florida Light and Power reached out to ComEd for assistance.

ComEd is sending 500 employees and contractors to support restoration efforts after Dorian makes landfall.

Once they get to Georgia, there will be some safety training. Then crews will wait to see where help is needed.

They'll help repair damage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

These are all volunteers. They expect to be there for a few weeks after the storm.