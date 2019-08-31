Victim in deadly hit-and-run near Lombard identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEATON, Ill. — Authorities in DuPage County have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning near Lombard, and they are still looking for the pick up truck that hit him.

Police said Bob Szabo Jr., 59, was walking on Route 38 and Addison Avenue near Lombard just after midnight Friday when he was hit by a Ford F250.

“The witness who did call us said she was about 100 feet away," said Justin Kmitch, DuPage County Sheriff's director of communication. "She did not have a license plate for the vehicle.”

But she did take a photo which shows the pickup truck with its yellow overhead cab lights on.

The 59-year -old man who was killed did not have identification on him at the time he was hit, and it took investigators a day to figure out who he was.

Szabo lived in Glen Ellyn with his elderly father. Friends of the family told WGN they are devastated and don’t know why someone would leave the scene of an accident.

f you have any information the phone number for the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is 630-407-2400.