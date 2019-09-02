34 shot, 8 killed in Labor Day weekend gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least 34 people have been shot in gun violence over the Labor Day weekend.

Eight of those people died from their injuries.

Another 26 other people were wounded in shootings across the city.

One of the people who died was 15-year-old Dovantae Jackson. He was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near West Washington Boulevard and North Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. Police say Jackson lived in the same block where he was shot.

Five people were also shot while on a porch in West Englewood. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street. A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were killed in that shooting.

The number of deadly shootings surpassed the total from last year's Labor Day weekend, when four people were killed and 23 others were injured in shootings.

According to Chicago Police crime statistics, there were 46 murders reported in August which is a 23% decrease in murders from August of last year.

The number of total shootings also decreased by 19%.