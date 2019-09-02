CPS students head back to class Tuesday

CHICAGO — The first day of school for Chicago Public School students is Tuesday.

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of CPS students geared up for the return to the classroom.

More than 400 came attended back to school event on in the South Loop for haircuts, backpacks and other goodies.

But even as the festivities overflowed for students, a shadow of a potential strike loomed. Chicago Teachers Union continues its talk of less than adequate funding in the classroom in its contract negotiations.

CTU sent a statement Monday “to call on Mayor Lightfoot to settle a contract with educators that provides real equity for students and families.”

Lightfoot contends its bluster, as progress is made.

“I really do think we have all the tools and the offer on the table to get a deal done,” she said. “Despite the rhetoric in the public, at the bargaining table we’re definitely making progress. … We’ll continue to do everything we can. There’s no reason for there to be a teachers strike.”