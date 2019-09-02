Missing 18-year-old last seen Friday in McHenry County

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A few dozen people spent Labor Day morning looking for a missing teenager.

Aidan Beckford, 18, was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Nish Road and Highview Road in McHenry County, according to a Facebook post.

His mother said he was riding in a car when he bailed out in a wooded area. The teen left his cellphone at home.

Beckford is 5-feet 8 inches tall and 160 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was barefoot, wearing beige shorts and blue shirt when he was last seen.

His mother said he has been depressed lately.

Monday morning, a group met in the same area he disappeared from and passed out fliers.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office searched the area with drones and canines.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-338-2144.