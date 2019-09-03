Jarrett Payton discusses the Walter Payton statue unveil on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There have been a number of moments of tribute to their father over the years, but this one might have been the most special of all.

On Tuesday, the Bears unveiled the Walter Payton statue outside of Soldier Field along with one of team founder George Halas just two days before the team's opener against the Packers to begin their 100th season.

It's a piece of art that celebrates the Hall of Fame career of Payton along with his contributions off the field as well. It's a legacy that carries on nearly 20 years after his death in November of 1999.

Jarrett Payton took part in the ceremony on Tuesday and he talked about what it meant to him on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. You can see their discussion in the video above or below.