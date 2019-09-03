U of Illinois student charged after noose found in residence hall elevator

URBANA, Ill. — A 19-year-old University of Illinois student was charged after a noose was found hanging in an elevator at a residence hall.

According to the Champaign County Jail’s website, Andrew Smith, of Normal, was charged Tuesday with a hate crime and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $5,000. He was arrested Monday night.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says students reported finding the noose in an elevator in Allen Hall early Sunday. She says “the university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice.”

The university says “housing professionals are on staff and available to students to make sure everyone knows how to access support services if they feel overwhelmed” by the incident.