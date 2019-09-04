Bears continue to wait as Trey Burton heals up before the opener

LAKE FOREST – When it comes to injuries, it hasn’t been a very kind 2019 for the Bears’ top tight end.

Trey Burton was a very late scratch from the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Eagles in January due to a groin injury. This offseason, he underwent sports hernia surgery that kept him off the field for OTAs.

As he took on a light load during training camp and the preseason as he headed from the procedure, his on-field time remained extremely limited. Then came the revelation on Sunday from general manager Ryan Pace that Burton suffered a mild groin strain late in the preseason.

What many hoped would be a strong second season in Matt Nagy’s offense now may not even start on time for Burton.

Bears tight end Trey Burton is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game with the Packers along with DT Bilal Nichols and OL Rashaad Coward. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/O8PWCssb0n — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 4, 2019

The tight end has been a limited participant in practice this week and on Wednesday was officially listed as questionable for the game along with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

It would certainly be a blow to the Bears, who would like to have the versatile Burton in the lineup to face the Packers. The injury troubles are something that wasn’t apart of his regular season in 2018 as the tight end played all 16 games for the Bears, making 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns.

Adam Shaheen would be the one to take the majority of the snaps if Burton can’t go, just as he did in the Wild Card game against the Eagles. He made three catches for the 13 yards in the game after making five catches for 48 yards and a score during an injury-riddled regular season where he played in just six games.

Ben Braunecker along with Bradley Sowell, who was recently converted from offensive tackle, would serve as the other back ups.