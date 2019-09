GURNEE, Ill. — A former advisor for a police youth program in Gurnee is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography.

Mitchell Rowan, 23, is accused of inappropriately communicating with 16-year-old members of the Gurnee Police Explorer Post through texts and social media.

Rowan is a former explorer who was later hired as a part-time advisor for the program.

Rowan has since been fired from the police department.

He’s currently being held on $100,000 bond.