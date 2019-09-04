Sports betting now open at Northwest Indiana casino

Posted 12:38 PM, September 4, 2019, by

HAMMOND, Ind. — Chicagoans no longer have to go all the way to Las Vegas to bet on a game. Now, it's just a short ride to Northwest Indiana.

Just in time for Thursday's Bears-Packers game, Indiana officials held a momentous ribbon-cutting at Hammond’s Horseshoe casino.  According to experts, it’s expected to open up hundreds of millions of dollars in local sports betting revenues.

There are 12 casinos in the state and three off-track betting sites where wagering could soon begin.

The Illinois Gaming Commission is still working to formulate a rollout plan with a 30-day public comment period.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.