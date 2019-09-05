Adam Hoge looks ahead to the 2019 Chicago Bears season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a perfect night in a perfect situation for the Bears to begin one of their most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

Opening their 100th season on Thursday night against the rival Packers on a near perfect night at Soldier Field was the idea backdrop to start what many believe will be a big season for the Bears.

Adam Hoge of WGN Radio thinks so, and he talked about his optimism for the team before the season opener on Sports Feed Thursday night. He spoke with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frymdan live at Soldier Field about the opening night match-up against Green Bay along with the season ahead.

You can watch his discussion in the video above or below.