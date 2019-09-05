NFL kicks off 100th season with free festival in Grant Park ahead of Bears, Packers game

Posted 6:30 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, September 5, 2019

CHICAGO —The NFL is opening its 100th season Thursday with the league's oldest rivalry, Bears against the Packers.

To help kick it off, a free 'NFL Experience Festival' will be held for fans in Grant Park ahead of tonight's big game.

Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with special performances from Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody.

The festival also includes a Madden football booth, a chance to take a photo with the Super Bowl trophy, the full collection of 53 Super Bowl rings and, of course, a Walter Payton display.

The gates for the NFL Experience Festival open in Grant Park at noon Thursday, all of the events are free, including the watch party at 7 p.m.

The Bears vs. Packers game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

