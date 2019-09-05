Police search for man in connection with stabbing at Rosemont gas station

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a stabbing at a gas station in Rosemont.

Police responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the Mobil Gas Station at Higgins Road and River Road after receiving a call regarding a stabbing.

A victim was transported to an area hospital with a stab wound in the abdomen. His condition is unknown at this time.

Rosemont police have released several images of the man they are seeking for questioning.

Police describe the man as a middle-aged, approximately 5’7” wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and grey shoes and a green — possibly camouflage — backpack.

According to police, the victim was chased by the offender after both left the CTA Blue Line stop in Rosemont.

The two are then seen in a violent argument near the gas station, which ended with the victim being stabbed at least once in the lower abdomen. The offender ran off southbound on River Road.

Detectives spent hours at the station gathering evidence, and police continue to review surveillance footage from multiple cameras in this area.

Anyone with information about the man in the surveillance images should contact Rosemont police.