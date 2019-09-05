White Sox manager Rick Renteria dresses up like Mike Ditka before the Bears’ opener

CLEVELAND – Once his team’s game was over, his attention was on another squad in his city.

As a manager of his club, Rick Renteria’s first thought was to pay homage to one of the most popular leaders in Bears’ history.

Following his team’s 7-1 win over the Indians at Progressive Field, the White Sox manager dressed up like former Bears head coach Mike Ditka. He sported his trademark Bears’ sweater vest with white long sleeve shirt, sunglasses, and cigar as he walked to the team bus.

But he wasn’t the only member of the White Sox to get into the season-opening spirit on Thursday.

It’s Tru. We’re pumped to watch our friends tonight! #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/FEEnaO9uBR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 5, 2019

The team had an NFL-themed road trip as the players and coaches each wore their favorite team’s jersey. There were a number of Bears’ ones among the group, but a number of teams were represented as well.

But the White Sox weren’t the only team to wish the Bears good luck. The rival Cubs had this tweet featuring a few appearances by players at Wrigley Field.

🐻⬇️ Good luck to our friends, the @ChicagoBears on tonight’s home opener and this season! #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/sCx5Pj7Iy6 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 5, 2019

Bear Down, @ChicagoBears 🐻 We hope your 100th season is the best one yet! #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/QT4fryh4FW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 5, 2019

The Bulls and Blackhawks did the same, sending their good wishes with memories featuring the team on Twitter.

Good luck this season to our neighbors up the road! 💪#Bears100 | 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/okxR9ZpcwY — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) September 5, 2019

The Chicago Sky and Chicago Red Stars sent their luck as well, while a star for the Chicago Fire got a little creative with their tweet.

Wearing a Khalil Mack jersey, defender Bastian Schweinsteiger grated some cheese while the Bears’ fight song played in the background.

“Bear down, baby!,” said Schweinsteiger, sending his good wishes to the Bears like other pro teams in the city on Thursday.