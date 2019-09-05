× Woman pulled from lake by good Samaritans at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO —An unresponsive woman is hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan by good Samaritans at North Avenue Beach.

Emergency crews were called to the beach around 10 a.m. Thursday after a report of an unresponsive person. When the police marine unit arrived to the scene, they found the woman had been pulled from the water by a passerby, according to police.

Fire department crews took over and performed CPR on the woman. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but was alert, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The good Samaritans who allegedly helped the woman include a man from England in Chicago for a conference, and a clinical internist at Lurie Children’s Hospital.