Cicero police seek suspect who threw bowling ball at man’s head

CICERO, Ill. — Cicero police are searching for a man seen on video throwing a bowling ball at another person’s head during an event.

Police released a surveillance image Thursday of the male suspect they are attempting to identify in the attack, described to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

The incident happened Wednesday night at Town Hall Bowl, 5025 W 25th Street, during a bowling event. Police said a brawl had ensued among individuals when the man threw a bowling ball at the victim’s head, causing severe injury.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Damante Williams, is in critical condition at Loyola Hospital.

The man then drove off in a 2018 Range Rover with license plate No. WI AFS3400.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cicero Police Investigations Division at (708)652-2130