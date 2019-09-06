Relief on the way for drivers at the Jane Byrne Interchange

This weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be opening lanes and ramps as the Jane Byrne Interchange Project moves forward.

Here’s what drivers can expect:

NB Dan Ryan flyover ramp to WB I-290 will open back to two lanes by 8 a.m. Saturday. The reconstruction of the flyover was completed in the Fall of 2016, but the second lane remained closed due to construction within the interchange.

NB Dan Ryan ramp to EB Ida B. Wells will open to traffic by 8 a.m. Saturday. It was closed in the Spring of 2014 for reconstruction.

WB I-290 ramp to Morgan St will open to traffic. Reconstruction of the ramp was completed in 2014, but the ramp has remained closed due to other improvements needed in the area.

WB I-290 lanes just west of the interchange will fully reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Construction on the Jane Byrne Interchange began in late 2013, when it was called the Circle Interchange.

The project was originally set for completion in 2019, but was pushed back to 2022.