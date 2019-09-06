Woman found strangled, partially burned in Riverdale alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Police in Riverdale are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found in an alley behind a building Thursday.

The body was discovered by a village inspector during a routine inspection at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the woman's body was partially burned.

Relatives believe the body that was found is Rachael Catledge who was reported missing this week.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, who has been in touch with the family, said Catledge did not show up for a new job.

Holmes said Catledge previously lived in an apartment on that block.

The medical examiner’s office has not officially released the victim’s name, but said the cause of death was strangulation and a homicide.

Investigators do not consider this to be a random act of violence.

Riverdale police said they are following several leads in this case and detectives were also combing through surveillance videos from the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Riverdale police ask that you contact them at 708-841-2203.