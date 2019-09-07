Gunman arrested after firing at crowd and police

Posted 8:23 AM, September 7, 2019

CHICAGO — A man is under arrest after he and another man reportedly fired shots into a crowd, and then opened fire at police who saw the shooting.

It happened just before seven last night, in the 3800 block of W. Adams in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A man who was on the street was shot in the stomach and side.   He’s in stable condition.

The officers were not hit by the bullets.  They followed the gunmen in a van, until it stopped.

One of the men was arrested.   The other ran off, and has yet to be caught.

Charges are pending.

