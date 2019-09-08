Ryan Glasspiegel discusses the Bears-Packers season opener on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't exactly what both sides would have expected for the start for their 2019 season, but in the end, the Packers are feeling much better about the results.

Green Bay's defense dominated a sloppy Bears' offense while Chuck Pagano's unit shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for a majority of the evening. But it was the visitors who were just a bit better, with the Bears' flaws costing them a shot at a season-opening win.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead appeared on Sports Feed on Sunday night to discuss the Green Bay win on Thursday with Josh Frydman. They talked at length about the Bears' struggles, especially that of the offense, along with other big topics in the NFL during Week 1.

