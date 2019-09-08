Sean Sears talks Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the highs and lows of the Cubs' 2019 season, this would be in the latter.

Critical injuries and on-field inconsistency have roared back at the beginning of September, as the Cubs now sit 4 1/2 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central while putting them in the middle of a crowded Wild Card race.

Sean Sears of Locked on Cubs appeared on Sports Feed on Sunday evening with Josh Frydman to talk about the team as they approach the final three weeks of the 2019 season.

You can watch their full discussion on the team by clicking on the video in the video above or below.