Woman killed in shooting outside Dolton nightclub

DOLTON, Ill. — A shooting outside a south suburban nightclub left a South Side woman dead and a man wounded early Sunday morning.

According to witnesses, tensions were high just after 1 a.m. Sunday when someone fired a barrage of bullets outside the club at 144th Place and Martin Luther King Drive.

Angelneka Smith, 31, was shot multiple times and killed, and another man was wounded. A mother of young children, Smith lived in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Witness Hayley Fitch said she was inside the club late Saturday, and noticed a fight starting.

“The next thing they start shooting like crazy,” Fitch said.

At least twenty evidence markers marked where bullet casings were found in the street. Officials have not yet said what sparked the shooting, which is the latest incident in a spate of violence in Dolton.

Longtime residents Robert and Susan Irvin say the nightclub has brought nothing but trouble to the area.

“Lived here over 23 years,” Robert Irvin said. “The culture of what this lounge brings to the neighborhood is not good.”

Robert says Susan has called the authorities countless times expressing concerns.

“If they would have paid attention to my phone calls constantly to the police department almost every night, they could’ve came out here and checked the place,” Susan Irvin said.

The incident is under investigation, and so far police have no one is custody.

“Mind you this is like the fourth killing in Dolton in a two or three block radius. So where’s my protection?” Susan Irvin asked.