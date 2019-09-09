CTA’s new ‘baby on board’ buttons aim to help pregnant riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, the CTA is distributing buttons to encourage riders to give up their seats for pregnant women.

The buttons feature an image of a pregnant woman in profile, with the words "Baby on board! Could we please sit down?"

They'll be offered online through the CTA website, or they can be picked up at the customer service desk at CTA headquarters on Jefferson and Lake streets.

The CTA is also teaming up with OB/GYN practices at several hospitals, including Northwestern and Rush. The buttons will be available from baskets at reception desks.

A Chicago company called "The Mom Project" will also be distributing its own "Baby on Board" buttons near the Clark and Lake CTA station Tuesday.