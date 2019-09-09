Girl, 17, shot and killed in Back of the Yards

Posted 6:17 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, September 9, 2019

CHICAGO — A teenage girl was shot and killed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West 52nd Street when an unknown man emerged from an alley and approached the 17-year-old girl who was walking down the street.

Police said the two began arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times in the head and torso.

The teen was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.