Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Chicago to receive award at U of C

CHICAGO —U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be in Chicago Monday

The 86-year-old justice will visit the University of Chicago to accept the 2019 Harris Dean’s Award.

The award is given annually to an exceptional leader who has championed analytically rigorous, evidence-based approaches to policy, and who is an example for the next generation of policy leaders and scholars.

The event will take place at the University’s Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Justice Ginsburg has served on the United States Supreme Court for more than 25 years. She was nominated to the Court by President Bill Clinton, and she took her seat on Aug. 10, 1993.