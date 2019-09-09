Man arrested after suburban hotel employee sexually assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police arrested a man after an employee was sexually assaulted at a suburban hotel.

The Oak Brook Police Department said officers responded to the Hyatt House on 210 W. 22nd Street around 11:45 a.m. Monday for a reported aggravated criminal sexual assault.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect may still be in the building and armed. In a press release, police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, was believed to be a relative of a hotel guest.

Police in Oak Brook, along with Chicago police, found the man in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. He was transported to Oak Brook for further investigation. His identity has not been released.

The victim, a 20-year-old employee of the hotel, was take to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

The hotel issued the following statement:

“We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing and recovery of our colleague who was affected by this incident, and we are working to make sure appropriate attention and support is provided. The hotel contacted the police via 911 as soon as the incident came to light and is fully cooperating with authorities.”

The investigation is ongoing.