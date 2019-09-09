Relationship Between Lightfoot, Preckwinkle Remains Icy
-
Aldermen pick sides in Chicago gun violence feud between Lightfoot and Preckwinkle
-
Pritzker, Lightfoot and others against Blagojevich clemency
-
Chicago activists mobilize to oppose nationwide ICE raids expected this weekend
-
Lightfoot announces 7 new members of Chicago Board of Education
-
CTU schedules vote to authorize strike as negotiations continue
-
-
Lightfoot on filling Chicago’s $838M budget hole: ‘We have some hard choices to make’
-
Mayor Lightfoot announces business-focused community policing
-
Lightfoot says she’s ‘heard loud and clear’ people don’t want property tax hike
-
Lightfoot’s proposed CPS budget will put emphasis on low-income neighborhoods
-
Chicago teachers move closer to strike as school year approaches
-
-
CPS students head back-to-school as threat of possible teachers strike looms
-
Evanston mayor requests criminal investigation into entire city council
-
Lightfoot says she was taken out of context regarding FOP rumor