Sen. Durbin urges FDA to take action on vaping

Posted 7:58 AM, September 9, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and doctors will discuss the epidemic of e-cigarettes and vaping among young people at a news conference Monday morning.

According to the senator's office, there have been 42 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung disease in Illinois.

Across the country, there have been 450 possible cases in 33 states.

Durbin sent a letter calling for the FDA acting commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless to step down unless Sharpless takes decisive action.

The news conference will be held at Lurie Children's Hospital at 9:45 a.m.

