Uber to hire 2,000 employees for new ‘Freight’ headquarters in Chicago

CHICAGO — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced Monday that it's expanding its offices in Chicago.

Uber signed a 10-year lease for a massive office space in the Old Main Post Office. Uber Freight, the company's logistics until will be headquartered in the building.

The ride sharing company is taking over 450,000 square feet, becoming the buildings largest tenant.

Part of Uber's move includes hiring 2,000 employees in Chicago over the next three years.

Uber will officially take over the space on Jan. 5, 2020 and start remodeling in the spring.

Outside of San Francisco, Chicago will become the company's second largest location.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Uber officials for the announcement, saying: