Zack Pearson discusses the Bears after their opener on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - When he first was going to appear on the show, he might have been thinking about discussing the Bears' first win of the 2019 season.

Instead, for a second-straight year, Zack Pearson and other writers are having to describe a team that is dealing with a loss to the rival Packers on a prime time stage.

This year could be worse - even if the team blew a 20-point lead in 2019 - since the Bears' were home to start their most anticipated season in a decade.

The Bear Report writer discussed the fallout on Sports Feed on Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Did the team need a preseason? Is it time to start worrying about Mitchell Trubisky? What will the team do against the Broncos this Sunday?

Zack answered those questions and more in his two-segment which you can watch the video above or below.