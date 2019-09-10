Danny Mendick enjoys ‘surreal’ start to his White Sox career

CHICAGO – Everyone was hoping for two other guys to make their way up to the majors for the last month of the season. But it wasn’t meant to be.

Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal’s call-up from Triple-A to the White Sox will have to wait for another day – probably sometime early next April. It would have brought some buzz to the team as their third rebuilding season comes to a close over the last few weeks.

But one of the guys who was brought up instead of those two prospects is doing his best to generate some energy with the team as he gets his shot in Major League Baseball.

Put it on the board!@dmendick01 belts a laser into the bullpen for his first @MLB home run! pic.twitter.com/Zmo6zjHyiU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 8, 2019

Danny Mendick got the September nod to join the White Sox and he’s taken advantage of it, collecting five hits in his first 14 at-bats, and enjoying a big Sunday to help his team prevent a sweep.

Mendick had a hit along with his first-career homer in the fifth inning of a 5-1 White Sox in over the Angels on Sunday.

His .357 average, .357 on-base along with .571 slugging percentage have all been done on a pretty small sample size, and he’ll have a chance to keep that up here over the next few weeks. But a fast start, along with his chance to make his debut with the White Sox, are all quite a dream come true for the infielder.

Not bad for the White Sox 22nd round pick of the 2015 draft that has been easily overshadowed by a number of other young prospects in the team’s system.

“It’s a surreal moment to actually make it,” said Mendick after the game on WGN-TV’s broadcast. “In high school, I was unrecruited, I went to a JUCO, then got to a two-year program after that and get drafted in the 22nd round. The route has been not the easiest and to finally get here, I’m so excited.

“It’s so surreal and I’m very grateful.”

So are the White Sox, who have seen one of their prospects bring some positive attention to the final month of the 2019 season.