Gag order hearing in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge will be asked Tuesday to issue a gag order against the father of a baby who was cut from his mother’s womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, her daughter Desiree Figueroa were accused of strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, April and cutting her unborn child from her womb.

The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, was placed on life support, but died 53 days later.

Prosecutors charged Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa with murder in the baby’s death. Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide and obstruction of justice.

All three are being held without bail.

The defendants, Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter and boyfriend, want to stop Yovanny’s father from speaking publicly about the case.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.